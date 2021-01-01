Freelance Product Designers in Hyderābād, India for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Hyderābād, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
RajivB.Pro
hyderabad • $20 (USD) per hour
About RajivB.
Design enthusiast who loves to create new intuitive things.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- icon designer
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- uidesign
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Creative jeff
Hyderabad, India (भारत) • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Sr. Ui Designer @ Vassar labs
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
VInoba Bhave University
Bachelor in arts
2010
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- bootstrap
- ionic framework
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
Anoop Kumar 🎨Pro
Bangalore
About Anoop Kumar 🎨
Design @cred-design ex @myntra
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android app design
- animation
- app
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios app
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Lakshman Sharma
Hyderabad, India
About Lakshman Sharma
…fascinated with how a creative outlook plays a vital role in life
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UX Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- figma
- interactiondesign
- invision studio
- mockups
- prototype
- sketch
- user research
- wireframe