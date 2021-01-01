Freelance Product Designers in Gent, Belgium for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Gent, Belgium on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Gil

Gil

Pro

Antwerp, Belgium

Message

About Gil

Web en UI designer based in Belgium who loves skateboarding!
Check out my Skillshare class: http://skl.sh/2h4JrWa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Veerle Pieters

Veerle Pieters

Pro

Vinkt, Belgium $120 (USD) per hour

Message

About Veerle Pieters

Belgian graphic/web designer, author of Veerle's blog and chief of the playground at Duoh! Loves soulful deep house music & riding her bicycle. Vive le vélo!

Work History

  • Owner & CEO @ Duoh! bvba

    1992 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Ann-Sophie De Steur

Ann-Sophie De Steur

Pro

Ghent $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ann-Sophie De Steur

Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Catholic University Louvain

    MA in History

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • digital
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Message
Wout Helsmoortel

Wout Helsmoortel

Pro

Ghent, Belgium $150 (USD) per hour

Message

About Wout Helsmoortel

Product Design, UX, UI, Brand

Work History

  • Project Manager @ Systemic Design Toolkit

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • customer journey
  • design sprint
  • entrepreneurship
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • workshops
Message