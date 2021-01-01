Freelance Product Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mohammed Zourob

Mohammed Zourob

Gaza, Palestine

Message

About Mohammed Zourob

I am a professional graphic designer with more than 3 years of experience in the design .I have excellent design skills,in addition to the skills video

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • coreldraw x5
  • design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • texturing
Message
noor khlil

noor khlil

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About noor khlil

Motion Designer, Artist

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Planet for graphic design

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animated gifs
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • artist
  • character animation
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Mohammed Sarhan

Mohammed Sarhan

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mohammed Sarhan

I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Al Azhar University - Gaza

    bachelor's degree

    2019

Skills

  • analyzing and researching
  • dashboards design
  • landing page design
  • mobile iosandroid design
  • prototyping
  • sketching
  • usability analysis
  • user journey
  • user research and personas
  • user story and scenarios
  • web design
  • wireframing
Message
Mustafa Dahdouh

Mustafa Dahdouh

Gaza $28 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Message