Freelance Product Designers in Denver, CO for hire

Alex Lauderdale

Denver, CO $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Director of Product Design @ CE Broker

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Colorado State University

    BFA with concentration in Graphic design

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Tayler Freund

Denver, Colorado $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
  • wireframe
Wells Collins

Denver, CO $50 (USD) per hour

About Wells Collins

Partner and designer at Two Bridges Design.
Branding, packaging, & lettering in Denver, CO.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Saltshaker Holdings

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • script
Brian Edward Miller

Broomfield, CO

About Brian Edward Miller

I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • cartoon
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • picture books
