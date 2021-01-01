Freelance Product Designers in Dayton, OH for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Dayton, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Andy Sharpe

Dayton, OH

Work History

  • Instructor @ The Modern College of Design

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
  • web design
Erin Bakara

Dayton, Ohio $30 (USD) per hour

About Erin Bakara

shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associates in Advertising Art, Design

    2013

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe flash
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • calligraphy
  • fine arts
  • lettering
  • photography
  • typography
Sean McCarthy

Cincinnati, OH $45 (USD) per hour

About Sean McCarthy

McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!

Work History

  • Art Director @ GE Aviation

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ohio University

    Marketing Degree

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print design
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports design
  • sports logo
  • web layout
David Falter

Cincinnati, Ohio $75 (USD) per hour

About David Falter

David Falter is a multidisciplinary artist balancing big ideas with an intimate attention to detail in his work.

Work History

  • Style Artist @ Epipheo

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Sinclair

    Associates of Arts and Sciences (AAS), Digital Design

    2013

Skills

  • #3dprinting
  • #cnc
  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • 👨‍🚀
