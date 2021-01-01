Freelance Product Designers in Düsseldorf, Germany for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Düsseldorf, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin DukkonPro
Düsseldorf, Germany
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android
- data visualization
- design
- fintech
- insurance
- ios
- mobile
- native apps
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- ui
- user experiance
- user interface
- ux
- web design
Julian HerbstPro
Düsseldorf, Germany
Work History
-
Freelance @ JH Vision
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of applied sciences Osnabrück
Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)
2018
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- enterprise software
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- screen design
- ui
- userexperience
- ux
- web design
Flo SteinlePro
Düsseldorf, Germany • $120 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app design
- design systems
- mobile design
- prototyping
- ui
- ux
- web design
- websites