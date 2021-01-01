Freelance Product Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire
EDIFÉ
Colombo • $100 (USD) per hour
About EDIFÉ
Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka
Bachelor of Design
2007
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- concept art
- illustration
- logo designs
- packaging
- print design
- sculpting
Sanoj DilshanPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $20 (USD) per hour
About Sanoj Dilshan
Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
Plymouth University , UK
Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- appdesign
- creative thinking
- front end web developer
- mobile application developer
- problem solver
- ui
- ui ux
- ui desing
- ui development
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- web design
- web dessigner
Malan Alankara
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $50 (USD) per hour
About Malan Alankara
Senior Product Designer
Work History
Senior Product Designer @ SocialCatfish, LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
University of Moratuwa
Bachelor of Design
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
Chehan Madusanka
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $35 (USD) per hour
About Chehan Madusanka
Very passionate for UX design and interest to solve user confusing complex problem in digital products.
Specialties
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
Mahanama College, Monaragala, Sri Lanka
Bachelor of Design (hons)
2017
Skills
- illustration
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design