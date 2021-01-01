Freelance Product Designers in Coimbatore, India for Hire

navaneetha kannan

Coimbatore

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • illustator
  • logo and branding
  • logo animation
  • logo desing
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
Kavi Aarun

Coimbatore, India $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Bharathiar University

    Computer Application

    2014

Skills

  • dashboard
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • time management
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app
  • web design
Collin

Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Adithya Institute if Technology

    Bachelor of Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • logo and branding
  • minimalism
  • minimalist logo
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Mohammad Ashik

Coimbatore, India $75 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
