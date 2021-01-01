Freelance Product Designers in Cochin, India for Hire

Find the world's best product designers in Cochin, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Vishnu Prasad

Kerala, India $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Image

    BSc. in Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • design thinking
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Firos nv

Kochi, India $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webapp
Pranav Pramod

Kerala, India $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Vaisakh Pradeep

Kerala, India $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Onnet systems

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Indian Institute of Science

    Master of Design

    2017

Skills

  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • micro interactions
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • web developement
