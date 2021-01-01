Hire freelance product designers in City Of London

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • green chameleon

    Bristol & London, UK

    Arc Magazine Layout Explorations typography type layout interface animation ux web ui website web design
    UltraDefinition® Mobile Screens 3d designer 3d design 3d animator interaction design ios mobile interface animation ux web ui website web design
    UltraDefinition® interaction design motion design animation interface ux web website ui web design
  • Gabriel Hudoba

    London, UK

    Video Marketplace design ui iphone fashion fashion app shop
    Video Marketplace shop fashion fashion app iphone ui design app
    Video Marketplace app design ui iphone fashion app fashion shop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Siddharth Arun

    London, UK

    Where the magic happens community interviews workspaces setups minimal clean
    Setups workspaces setups clean minimal web
    Client Card invoy invoice app simple clean ui web
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Stan Kirilov ❖

    London, England

    Virtual events explorer modern ux ui mobile app ios minimalistic slide profile friends map ar virtual cards app product clean splash world art events
    Sport challenges mobile app vibrant dark ui energy race map interface uxdesign sport app product minimal modern ios virtual events tracking story woman mobile app run fitness sport
    Fintech payments provider website design business app dashboad desktop product clean customer personas marketing startup website provider service platform system financial money finances payment fintech
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Marin

    London

    Deck — Bark clean typography design informercial documents pdf ppt presentation deck
    SPRT App - Onboarding sport onboarding signup register dailyui sketch button logo android ios app typography mobile web design ux ui
    SPRT App minimal dark create signup signin filter map events profile uikit dailyui sport responsive mobile android ios app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jack Bingham

    England, UK

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Product Design
  • NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stuart Regan

    Surrey, UK

    Cuvva's Design System Icons fintech insurance insuretch cuvva android ios app icon design custom token design system ui iconset icons design brand
    Driving Incidents 🚘💥🚙 fintech button ux ui declare form incidents mobile iphone ios app ios interface insurtech insurance design illustration app design app
    🎉 Refer a friend! insurance iphone illustration confetti ux interface design insurtech ui app ios app mobile ios referral refer
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Johnny Kyorov

    London, UK

    Isometric Illustration artificial intelligence branding isometric vector illustration design
    Intelogics - Homepage isometric models artificial intelligence vector minimal landing page webdesign website web typography header illustration clean branding ux ui
    Sign Up Form web app design web signupform sign up signup minimal design illustration ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dimitar Ivov

    London, UK

    Landing page - Note management SaaS with Jira, Gmail integration web software integration management landing page website
    Insurance Dashboard and Figma Design System design system figma web application insurance dashboard
    Mediweb Medical Sodtware And Healthcare Web Dashboard dashboard design dasboard ui-ux dentistry healthcare medical design hospital health app dentist doctor saas health care medical care medical
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

