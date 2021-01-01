Freelance Product Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Daniel Klopper

Daniel Klopper

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • icons
  • interaction
  • mobile
  • product design
  • software design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa. $120 (USD) per hour

Message

About Matthew Hall

Product Designer.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Blane Fraser

Blane Fraser

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • digital design
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • ios ui
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
  • webflow
Message
Aqeela Valley

Aqeela Valley

Pro

Cape Town

Message

About Aqeela Valley

Product Designer | Trippn' on pixels

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Over

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Cape Peninsula University of Technology

    Multimedia Technology

    2014

Skills

  • design for web
  • design systems
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message