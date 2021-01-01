Hire freelance product designers in Córdoba

Viewing 11 out of 57 freelance product designers in Córdoba available for hire

  • Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Pibi Güemes & Grolsch
    Sports on flip flops - Football football club football flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    Sports on flip flops - Taekwon-do ITF itf taekwondo flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Paz

    Juan Paz

    Villa Allende, Argentina

    Self Portrait character process editorial illustration mixedmedia render selfportrait clay wood 3d illustration 3dmodel blender 3dillustration digital procreate illustration 3d
    streching couple draw stayhome love home healty excercise quarantine life quarantine yoga concept procreate editorial illustration drawing illustration
    Brothers siblings brother editorial illustration adobe draw planet rain thunder character sketch concept digital drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jeremías Martinez

    Jeremías Martinez

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Wawa Display - WIP experimental wip font design font branding graphicdesign typedesign typography
    Sticker illustrations for Bardo Media fun bizarre bardomedia sticker illustration graphic design branding
    Humano Cuántico - Logo Design human humanocuantico symbol gradient logo graphic design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Cioffi

    Juan Cioffi

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Goniochromism04 interior illustrations adobe render octane illustration design cinema4d c4d 3d
    Goniochromism03 interior illustrations adobe render octane illustration design cinema4d c4d 3d
    Goniochromism02 illustrations interior render adobe octane design illustration cinema4d c4d 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • alvaro arakaki

    alvaro arakaki

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Maneki Neko Lineal Illustration maneki neko illsutration vector icon vector art japan adobe illustrator flat vector illustration design illustrator cat neko
    Daruma design icon flat vector lineart vector art illustrator vector illustration illustration japanese culture japan daruma
    Daruma icon adobe illustrator flat vector illustration illustration art design vector art vectorart vector illustrator illustration japanese art japan daruma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Facundo Suarez Alturria

    Facundo Suarez Alturria

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Maze guy design illustration after effects motion art motion graphic animation
    Hospital italiano vector flat illustration after effects design motion graphic motion art animation
    Intro Cuentabuelos illustrator after effects flat design logo vector illustration motion art motion graphic animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Micaela Guzmán

    Micaela Guzmán

    Cordoba Capital, Argentina

    Daily UI #017 - Email Receipt dog illustration pets dog recepit ui illustration flat design animation
    Daily UI 16 - Pop up/Overlay overlay popup ui motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    Face rigging joysticknsliders rigging rig character motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lucas mercado

    Lucas mercado

    Córdoba Argentina

    Veeyam Beatmaker - Character Design 3dcharacter 3d illustration animacion diseño design character design character
    Roy! Character zbrush c4d cinema4d 3dcharacter 3d diseño illustration character design character
    Zoe Personaje 2D character design animacion design vector 2danimation ilustración ilustrator diseño characterdesign character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pablo Guidi

    Pablo Guidi

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Landing page for MediMeet videochat videocall saas app dailyui branding app ui concept web design ui ux design landing page
    Card grid for web app ui ux design web app design web app dashboard app landing page design ui design dashboard ui web application ui kit dashboard
    Lookit, Landing page design web design ui ux design teamwork saas design saas website saas app landing page dailyui concept branding app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cherika

    Cherika

    Cordoba, Argentina

    The best of quarantine was... reader book story cat lovers cat lover cats education tail editorial edgar allan poe pluto pluton
    The best of quarantine was... restore furniture restore furniture art craft illustrations illustration design illustration artwork quarantinelife quarantine hand drawn
    The best of quarantine was... paper craft paper art paper elefant artwork illustrations illustration illustration design quarantinelife quarantine hand drawn
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lux Art

    Lux Art

    Córdoba,Argentina

    Victorian House lowpolyart apocalypse gamedeveloper gamedev colors game design blender game art artwork art
    Challenge OneWall 3dmodel asset building blender ortographic cinematic luxartstudios luxart 1wall onewall challenge illumination gamedev gamedesign gameart color retro city artwork art
    Apocalyptic City abandoned gamedeveloper illumination lowpolyart colors game design game art artwork art apocalyptic apocalypse destroyed city
    • Animation

