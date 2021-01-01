Freelance Product Designers in Budapest, Hungary for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Budapest, Hungary on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Bettina Szekany

Bettina Szekany

Pro

Budapest $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Bettina Szekany

A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.

Always happy to contribute to a project.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • agile
  • android design
  • invision
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • project management
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
The Creative Canopy

The Creative Canopy

Pro

Budapest $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About The Creative Canopy

Just let go and logo

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
Message
Aliz Buzas

Aliz Buzas

Budapest

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

    MA

    2016

Skills

  • editorial design
  • hand drawn
  • illustration
Message
Nora Toth

Nora Toth

Pro

Budapest $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Designer & illustrator @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message