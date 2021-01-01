Freelance Product Designers in Brasília, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Brasília, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Amanda Lima

Amanda Lima

Brasilia

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Amanda Lima Art

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Academy of Art University

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • book illustration
  • childrens book illustration
  • childrens illustration
  • editorial illustration
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • packaging illustration
  • paper sculpture
  • vector graphics
Tobias Uchoa

Tobias Uchoa

Brasília - DF - Brazil

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
Vitor Dino

Vitor Dino

Brasília $75 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • front-end
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Luíza Piske

Luíza Piske

Brasilia $30 (USD) per hour

About Luíza Piske

I'm a Art Director whose interesting areas are:
-Graphic Projects
-Video Editing
-Visual Id

Work History

  • Art Director @ Quantico

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • maxon cinema 4d
