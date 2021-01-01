Freelance Product Designers in Brasília, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Brasília, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Amanda Lima
Brasilia
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Amanda Lima Art
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Academy of Art University
BFA
2015
Skills
- book illustration
- childrens book illustration
- childrens illustration
- editorial illustration
- gif animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- packaging illustration
- paper sculpture
- vector graphics
Tobias Uchoa
Brasília - DF - Brazil
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
Vitor Dino
Brasília • $75 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- front-end
- graphic design
- layout
- photography
- typography
- ui
- ux
Luíza Piske
Brasilia • $30 (USD) per hour
About Luíza Piske
I'm a Art Director whose interesting areas are:
-Graphic Projects
-Video Editing
-Visual Id
Work History
-
Art Director @ Quantico
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- maxon cinema 4d