Freelance Product Designers in Bogor, Indonesia for Hire

Risang Kuncoro

Jakarta, Indonesia $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Plainthing Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Diponegoro University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2011

Skills

  • Animation
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
Fareel

Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Randompopsycle

Jakarta, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • logo
  • ui
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

About Afnizar Nur Ghifari

I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.

More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.

Feel free to get in touch with me!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • engineering
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
