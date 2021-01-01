Freelance Product Designers in Beijing, China for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Beijing, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
JeehomPro
beijing, china • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- user interfac
- ux
- web design
RaDesignAgency
Beijing, China • $60 (USD) per hour
About RaDesign
Hi! We are RaDesign. We're passionate about UI&UX, web, illustration, animation design. Hire us: wechat: frannnk7
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
BAOLIN🎈
Beijing • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- app ui
- branding
- illustration
- illustrations
- logo
- ui
- web design
SandorPro
Beijing, China • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Design @ Smartisan Technology Co., Ltd.
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
China CAFA
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- icon design
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- ux design