Hire freelance product designers in Almaty

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 89 freelance product designers in Almaty available for hire

  • Karina Akhmetova

    Karina Akhmetova

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Just for fun and for Procreate contest)) getcreativewithprocreate girl character ipad playoff icon illustration procreate app rebound
    DTIYS woman 3d procreateapp dtiys snake girl character procreate illustraion
    Digital Academy smm digital mice mouse graduate event education cap academy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Yelkhan

    Yelkhan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Dashboard for YogaPlanner studio management interface clean website classes sales yoga ui ux dashboard product planning software planner fitness erp design crm calendar appointments app
    Appointments debut planner product design platform fitness website desktop yoga planner app product erp planning software schedule calendar yoga crm ux ui design appointments
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nariman Shamashev

    Nariman Shamashev

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    HIGHSELF.KZ / product-agency
    HIGHSELF STUDIO studios marketing business minimalism black studio digital kazakhstan almaty
    translab.online / promo site iphone x blue web digital kazakhstan user interface ux mobile ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dmitriy

    Dmitriy

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Design Glasses Shop / Main Screen Concept UX/UI concept design website typography concept web web design web ui ux minimal design
    Harley Davidson Street 2020 Iron 1200 Home Page Concept webdesign harley davidson concept web concept design concept website web design web ux ui minimal design
    Landing page. Online shop cafe / pastry shop. UX UI vector minimal website web design web ux ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Timur Kutumbaev

    Timur Kutumbaev

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Whooois - online service task manager vue.js dashboard web design ui ux
    Personal website menu fullscreen menu design personal web design ui ux
    PlayMe - online cinema PC version vue.js web design ui ux cinema
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Bogdan Goncharenko

    Bogdan Goncharenko

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Clever teach learning platform uxui design product design uxuitelno web uidesign illustration figma user interface user experience uxdesign ux ui ux design learning ux ui design uiux ui
    Mobile app for conference uxuitelno research figma product design ios app design ios mobile app app design uxdesign ui design ux uxui uiux ui
    Discount Service UX/UI design usability research survey product design figma user interface design user experience user interface uxuitelno uxui uidesign ui ux design ux
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marzhan

    Marzhan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    marketplace health fitness app goods marketplace
    schedule gym fitness sport schedule
    admin page chart analytics statistic partner admin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nurbolat Sarsenbay

    Nurbolat Sarsenbay

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Kinoman - Cinema App cartoon genre poster movies app cinema
    G'Hazz - Furniture Store App ios app ui ux black kazakhstan virtual reality sofa 3d minimalism furniture store furniture app furniture
    QBet - Mobile Application application app csgo tennis hockey mma football sport betting bet illustration web ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Artemiy Oblassov

    Artemiy Oblassov

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Eagle logo construction golden ratio icon vector illustration design logotype brand identity branding logo eagle
    Rüya - an Orthopedic Mattress for Dogs birdsong orthopedic mattress pet care pet design vector type icon logotype brand identity logo branding
    Moon Herbs - an Ayurvedic Herbs Store & Blog herbalist blog herbal ayurveda herbs herb ayurvedic icon vector logotype brand identity logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alima Medukhanova

    Alima Medukhanova

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Website redesign for the private detective typogaphy company ux uiux ui redesign elite personal web design webdesign flat minimalism detective gold clean
    Insomnia Travel Agency Mobile Website Design adaptive mobile uidesign uiux ux ui website web design web webdesign sale typography travel nature minimalism flat design flat design dark clean
    Travel Agency Website flat design flat elegant trip simple minimalism minimalist webdesign ux ui typography nature travel website clean design dark web design web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yaro Golyev

    Yaro Golyev

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Bosch Home Appliances. Home page desktop. cjm userflow corporate concept behance redesign home bosch ui ux
    Bosch Home Appliances. Categories page desktop. redesign concept home bosch corporate website ui ux
    Bosch Home Appliances. Home page mockup animation design redesign website ui ux bosch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.