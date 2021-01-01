Freelance Product Designers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for Hire

About Sarah Azouz

I'm a UX/UI designer, website strategist and an illustrator.

I specialize in creating web designs and apps for B2B and B2C companies. Design begins with strategy and ends with a fluent, brand tailored, user friendly digital experience through UX & UI to achieve the goals of both the business and it's users.

I believe in a product that is not only visually pleasing, but a pleasure to experience as well for all it's users, hence, I also take accessibility very seriously.