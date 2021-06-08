Hire freelance motion graphics designers in München

  • Fabian Krotzer

    Fabian Krotzer

    München, Germany

    Logo Design Neron logo type minimal logo designer logos modern designer design creativity creative typography graphic design branding logo design logo
    Business Card XMOUND graphic design minimal typography modern designer design creativity creative business card design business cards business card businesscard
    Bottle Design Bordo France typography modern designer design creativity creative label design labels labeldesign label wine bottle winery wine label wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • COBE

    COBE

    Munich, Germany

    FYEO Exploration journey animation entertainment podcast uxi ios miniplayer player detailpage search ux ui fyeo munich cobe
    MPREIS Digital Storefront interface animation cobemunich cobe experience uxi ux ui münchen munich webdesign ecommerce
    Garden Finance App - Saving Goals saving investment experience fintech finance munichre animation ios interface ux ui münchen cobe
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
    • Web Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hana M

    Hana M

    Munich, Germany

    Our body, our rules! beauty woman simple flat design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe
    Hope town nature landscape house old school 2020 colors ai place happy flat design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe retro village city
    Pure pink fantasy beauty flower home window landscape green white plant flat simple design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Sebastian Schwan

    Sebastian Schwan

    Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    9 Dribbble Invites letter number lettering draft 9 nine invitations invitation dribbble invites dribbble invite dribbble giveaway invites giveaway invites invite
    Spark Honeycomb Mark lines stripes spark sparks flash lightning hexagon hive comb honeycomb design s letter rejected logo rejected logo design logodesign logo branding
    Spark Hexagon Mark honeycomb comb hive hexagon lightning flash sparks spark design rejected logo rejected logo design logodesign logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kristina

    Kristina

    Munich, Germany

    TSL Nails Spa typogaphy branding logo design beauty spa logo nail salon cosmetic logo beauty logo luxury modern logo minimal brand
    Vanilla Square luxurious beauty logo identity branding brand luxury minimalism simple design luxury logo logo design logo
    Inception modern logo design luxury cosmetic logo beauty logo simple minimalism branding logo minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marius Bauer

    Marius Bauer

    Munich, Germany

    Discovery education travel exploration discovery human colour lighting concept
    Applying Moments moments smartlense human colour lighting concepts
    Introducing Moments detail features gallery light colour lighting concept
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lukas Hillebrand

    Lukas Hillebrand

    Munich, Germany

    SaaS Design Prototype ui ux software development software design saas
    nxo - Stickermule agency logo web
    Kohla Design System ui design free spirit sports design system tirol mountains online shop e-commerce
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nika Krivaia

    Nika Krivaia

    Munich, Germany

    Prommoto App Concept user interface
    Public Transport App Concept design app ux ui booking bus subway location navigation map ticket transport public transport
    Swimming Coach App workout user interface user experience ui training swimming sport fitness exercises health coach
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Karo Becker

    Karo Becker

    Muenchen, Germany

    Flower drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    Sport design drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    Café design drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    • Illustration
  • Sonja Geracsek

    Sonja Geracsek

    Munich, Germany

    How to Animate Lower Thirds in After Effects ui illustration motion freelance pastel flat branding premiere pro graphic design teaching education expressions template online class adobe vector motion design motion graphics after effects animation
    SonjaGeracsek.Me portfolio design portfolio page portfolio website portfolio site portfolio website builder website concept website design rebound challenge website animation motion graphics motion design
    Antelope motion leela taylor collaboration hand drawn frame by frame photoshop freelance pastel illustration motion design motion graphics after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Robert Bree

    Robert Bree

    Munich Germany

    Aperolista texture illustration script flourishes lettering
    Sunkissed sketch script flourishes lettering
    The Flourish Workshop workshop sketch script flourishes lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design

