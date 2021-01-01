Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia for hire

Permadi Satria Dewanto

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Ghani Pradita

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • animation
  • app
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
Herdetya Priambodo ✱

Yogyakarta $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Plainthing Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Modern School of Design

    Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric design
  • visual design
Dhefry Andirezha

Yogyakarta , Indonesia

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • ui
  • web design
