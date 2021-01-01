Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Wrocław, Poland for Hire

Magda Koscianska

Wroclaw, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • print design
  • vector graphics
  • watercolor illustration
Michał Rome

Wroclaw $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Opera Software

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Javier Oliver

Wroclaw, Poland $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ads
  • android app design
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • logo
  • lottie
  • mobile
  • motiondesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • video animation
  • web design
Aga Więckowska

Wrocław

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mark
  • print design
  • sign
  • typography
