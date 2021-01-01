Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Wichita, KS for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Wichita, KS on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michael PendaPro
Wichita, KS
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics
Rikki JanaePro
Wichita, Kansas • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Creative @ Paddl Co.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
No
Associates of Arts
2017
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- logo design
Mike Gangwere
Wichita, KS
About Mike Gangwere
Drummer, spice lover, and Senior Art Director at Dreamstage
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Jajo
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Brian Miller
Wichita, KANSAS • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
FreeLance / Private Practice Design @ Self-Employed
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wichita State University
BFA
1992
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- naming
- teaching-training