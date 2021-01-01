Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire

Matthew Jedrzejewski

Warsaw, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Drimagine

    Associate

    2015

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Julia Hanke

Warsaw, Poland

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ai ps
  • procreate
Adam Kalin

Warsaw, Poland

About Adam Kalin

Hi there 👋
My name is Adam Kalin and I love to create digital products.
I specialize in building user interfaces for extensive web and mobile applications using design systems.

I spent 11 years in the IT sector (mostly software houses and startups) and delivered over 100 digital projects.
Former frontend developer (4 years of experience).
Full stack education (Software engineering, Graphic design, UX and analytics).
Currently I work as full-time freelance UI designer.

Feel free to follow and stay up to date with my UI design explorations.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • animation
  • crm
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • ios design
  • marketplace
  • mobile
  • saas
  • ui
  • ux
  • web applications
10Clouds

Warsaw, Poland, Europe

About 10Clouds

A collective of passionate top-notch designers creating for an exceptional software company.

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Product Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Mobile Design
  • Illustration
  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
