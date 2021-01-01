Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Varna, Bulgaria for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Varna, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sonya Ivanova

Sonya Ivanova

Pro

Varna

Message

About Sonya Ivanova

Branding, web and print design.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

Pro

Varna | Bulgaria $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Vyara Ivanova

Vyara Ivanova

Varna, Bulgaria $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • 2D Artist @ XS Software

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Veliko Tarnovo, Arts Department

    Pedagogy of Fine Arts (Department Graphic Design)

    2018

Skills

  • character design
  • digital art
  • icon
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Message
Tsvetelina Georgieva

Tsvetelina Georgieva

Varna, Bulgaria $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Tsvetelina Georgieva

Graphic designer and type lover.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Academy of music, dance and fine arts

    Bachelor

    2019

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo design
  • photography
  • print design
  • type design
  • typography
  • web design
Message