Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

BERG

BERG

Pro

Ukraine,Lviv $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Moonhouse

    2015 - 2015

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character animation
  • compositing
  • motion graphics
  • vfx
Maksym Zakharyak

Maksym Zakharyak

Lviv, Ukraine $16 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • art direction
  • digital
  • interaction design
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ui animation
Max Gedrovich

Max Gedrovich

Pro

Ukraine $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Self Employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Dnipro National University

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Den Klenkov

Den Klenkov

Pro

Kiev, Ukraine $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
