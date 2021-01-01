Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Yup Nguyen

Yup Nguyen

HCM, Vietnam $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • concept animation
  • concept creation
  • icon animation
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • svg animation
Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen

HCMC, Vietnam $50 (USD) per hour

About Hoang Nguyen

Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Nguyen Nguyen

Nguyen Nguyen

HCMC, Vietnam $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • design
  • game design
  • gif
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

Ho Chi Minh $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Illustrator @ Pathao Ltd

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Dhaka

    MFA

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • avatar
  • book illustration
  • caricature
  • character design
  • illustration
  • pixel art
  • vector graphics
  • webillustration
