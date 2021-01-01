Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire
Yup NguyenPro
HCM, Vietnam • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- concept animation
- concept creation
- icon animation
- icon design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion design
- svg animation
Hoang NguyenPro
HCMC, Vietnam • $50 (USD) per hour
About Hoang Nguyen
Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Nguyen NguyenPro
HCMC, Vietnam • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- animation
- brand identity
- design
- game design
- gif
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀
Ho Chi Minh • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Illustrator @ Pathao Ltd
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Dhaka
MFA
2014
Skills
- animation
- avatar
- book illustration
- caricature
- character design
- illustration
- pixel art
- vector graphics
- webillustration