Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Tel Aviv, Israel for Hire

Pierre Kleinhouse

Pierre Kleinhouse

Tel Aviv

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • badge design
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Vlad Tyzun

Vlad Tyzun

Tel-Aviv, Israel $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Wix

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • KNU

    Master Degree of Programming engineering

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sebastian Mantel

Sebastian Mantel

Tel Aviv, Israel $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead designer @ wix.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Ayelet Raziel

Ayelet Raziel

Tel Aviv

About Ayelet Raziel

Graphic Art 💫 Visual Design

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • branding identity
  • graphic art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • visual design
