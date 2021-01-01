Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Hosein Nikkhah

Tehran, Iran $300 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Ario

Tehran,Iran

About Ario

Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
Tannaz Sadeghi

Tehran, Iran $30 (USD) per hour

About Tannaz Sadeghi

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Snapp!

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Central Tehran Branch

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Siavash Ghanbari

Tehran $5 (USD) per hour

About Siavash Ghanbari

💙 Siavash Ghanbari
👨🏼‍🎨 Creative product designer
📧 Got a project? send me an email!

Work History

  • UI UX Designe @ Monta

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Farjad School

    Diploma

    2011

Skills

  • application
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
