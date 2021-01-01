Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Tampa, FL for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Tampa, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Logan Liffick

Tampa, FL $80 (USD) per hour

About Logan Liffick

Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Zonda

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Central Florida

    BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ryan Foose

Tampa, FL

About Ryan Foose

Designer, Sportsaholic, Random Thinker...

Wisco -> RDU -> TPA

Work History

  • Contract Designer @ Fanatics & Hat Club

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NC State

    Masters of Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • concept sketching
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • sports identity
Santi Jaramillo

St Pete, FL

About Santi Jaramillo

Sr Art Director at Hype Group

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
David Gonzalez

Tampa, FL $75 (USD) per hour

About David Gonzalez

My side tings | Designer, friendly giant, and two-time world champion cat dad.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • fake drake
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • motion
  • packaging
  • reaching high shelves
