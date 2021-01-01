Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Taiwan for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Taiwan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Wojciech Dobry

Wojciech Dobry

Pro

Taipei $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Wojciech Dobry

Turning simple and complex ideas into :
Digital Products with
tailored Design Systems,
and Websites that sell.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Phase

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • key visual
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
Message
Pierre-Louis Anceau

Pierre-Louis Anceau

Pro

Taipei

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • app icon
  • branding
  • colors
  • gradient
  • logo
  • logotype
  • minimalist
  • minimalistic
  • monogram
  • typography
Message
YIYUN LIN

YIYUN LIN

Taiwan $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Ben Harthun

Ben Harthun

SEA ⇝ LA $65 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
Message