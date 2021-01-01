Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Spokane, WA for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Spokane, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Joey Bareither

Joey Bareither

Spokane, WA $25 (USD) per hour

About Joey Bareither

I'm your huckleberry.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • George Fox University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • merchandise
  • mural painting
  • packaging
  • photography
  • typography
Devlyn Daubenschmidt

Devlyn Daubenschmidt

Spokane, WA $40 (USD) per hour

About Devlyn Daubenschmidt

Pixel Artist, Animator.

Work History

  • Animator @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • AI San Diego

    BS, Media Arts and Animation

    2013

Skills

  • 2d animator
  • 2d art
  • 2d game art
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • cartoon
  • flash
  • game artist
  • game design
  • pixel art
Ashley Marlow

Ashley Marlow

Spokane, Washington $50 (USD) per hour

About Ashley Marlow

I make stuff & things.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Two Barrels

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Spokane Falls Community College

    AAS Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Renae Lorentz

Renae Lorentz

Spokane $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • pen and ink
