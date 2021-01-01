Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rado MitkovPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion Desinger @ Animento
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- motion graphics
Mila SpasovaPro
Sofia, Bulgaria • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Coventry University
Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree
2015
Skills
- character design
- communication
- editorial illustration
- graphic design
- icondesign
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- leadership
- mobile
- product illustration
- project management
- tech
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
- web graphics
Pavel PavlovPro
Sofia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion Director / Partner @ FourPlus
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- motion graphics
- ui
- web design
atanas giewPro
Sofia Bulgaria • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Motion designer @ Studio FourPlus
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
High School of Applied Arts
Secondary education
2008
Skills
- animation
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- music videos
- poster design
- storyboarding
- title sequence
- typography