Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Rado Mitkov

Rado Mitkov

Sofia, Bulgaria $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion Desinger @ Animento

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • motion graphics
Mila Spasova

Mila Spasova

Sofia, Bulgaria $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Coventry University

    Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree

    2015

Skills

  • character design
  • communication
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product illustration
  • project management
  • tech
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web graphics
Pavel Pavlov

Pavel Pavlov

Sofia $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion Director / Partner @ FourPlus

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • web design
atanas giew

atanas giew

Sofia Bulgaria $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion designer @ Studio FourPlus

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • High School of Applied Arts

    Secondary education

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • music videos
  • poster design
  • storyboarding
  • title sequence
  • typography
