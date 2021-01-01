Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Sheffield, United Kingdom for Hire

Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Wales $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Lydia Hill

Lydia Hill

Sheffield, United Kingdom

About Lydia Hill

UK based Illustrator and Animator available for freelance work.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Middlesex University

    Illustration BA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • childrens book illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Rosie

Rosie

Leeds

About Rosie

Doing brand @metalab

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand
  • communication
  • web design
Dale Crosby-Close

Dale Crosby-Close

Sheffield, UK

About Dale Crosby-Close

Illustrator and maker of games.

I like smiles, bagels and nodding my head at people when I agree with them.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • animation
  • design
  • editorial design
  • game design
  • humour
  • illustration
  • story-boarding
