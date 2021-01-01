Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Shanghai, China for hire

Rwds

Rwds

Pro

Shanghai $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
Caesar cen

Caesar cen

Pro

SHANGHAI $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability analysis
  • ux
  • web design
Ding

Ding

Shanghai, China $30 (USD) per hour

About Ding

UX design and illustration | freelance

Work History

  • UX Manager @ Putao

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • ECNU

    Undergraduate

    2013

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • kids design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Michelle

Michelle

Pro

Shanghai

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • app design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • web design
