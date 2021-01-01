Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Seattle, WA for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Eugene Machiavelli

Pro

Redmond, WA $50 (USD) per hour

About Eugene Machiavelli

Designer at @Shakuro

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
Alex S. Mostov

Seattle

About Alex S. Mostov

I make playful and accessible graphics and illustrations. This account houses my vector artwork. Visit my website to see my editorial and gouache illustrations.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
Shakuro Graphics

Pro

Redmond, WA $30 (USD) per hour

About Shakuro Graphics

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Iftikhar Shaikh

Pro

Seattle $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Sr UX Designer @ Green illumination Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • branding
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • logo
  • marketing materials
  • mobile
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
