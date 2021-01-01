Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Santa Monica, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Santa Monica, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Josh Warren

Josh Warren

Los Angeles, CA $100 (USD) per hour

About Josh Warren

Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Avinew

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • CSU Fresno

    B.A Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
Oleh Harlamov

Oleh Harlamov

Los Angeles, CA $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Los Angeles, CA $55 (USD) per hour

About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.

Work History

  • Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Los Angeles

    Associate Degree

    1999

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity development
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • visual development
thelittlelabs

thelittlelabs

Los Angeles, California

About thelittlelabs

Based in Los Angeles, The Little Labs provides a complete set of animation and illustration production services from short-form video content like explainer videos, website illustrations, gifs, social media campaigns to independent films.

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • UI / Visual Design
