Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in San Jose, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design
Arunas KacinskasPro
Worlwide • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- concept art
- design
- drawing
- illustrate
- illustration
- map illustration
- painting
- sketching
- vector graphics
- vector illustration
Jeremiah ShawPro
San Francisco • $200 (USD) per hour
About Jeremiah Shaw
Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design strategy
- game design
- illustration
- management
- motion graphics
- product design
- team building
- uidesign
- ux
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design