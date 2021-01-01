Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in San Francisco, CA for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in San Francisco, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

San Francisco, California $320 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Jeremiah Shaw

Jeremiah Shaw

San Francisco $200 (USD) per hour

About Jeremiah Shaw

Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design strategy
  • game design
  • illustration
  • management
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • team building
  • uidesign
  • ux
Slava Kornilov

Slava Kornilov

San Francisco $100 (USD) per hour

About Slava Kornilov

Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.

Work History

  • Creative director @ Geex Arts

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • news
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Robin Noguier

Robin Noguier

San Francisco

About Robin Noguier

Freelance Designer | Ex @ueno and @ultranoir.
Clients include Google, Facebook, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, Dior, Chanel, Redbull. Are you next?

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
