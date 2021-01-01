Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
MishaXPro
Russia, St. Petersburg • $30 (USD) per hour
About MishaX
Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon
- character design
- drawing
- flat design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketching
- vector graphics
Pasha
Russia, St.-Petersburg • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- character animation
- logo
- logo animation
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- stickers animation
Gregory Riaguzov
Saint-Petersburg • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ Cuberto
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- dashboard
- design
- fintech
- healthcare
- mobile
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- user experience
- user interface
- ux
- web
- web design