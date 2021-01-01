Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire

Konstantin Reshetnikov

St. Petersburg

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

MishaX

Russia, St. Petersburg $30 (USD) per hour

About MishaX

Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • procreate
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
Pasha

Russia, St.-Petersburg $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • character animation
  • logo
  • logo animation
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • stickers animation
Gregory Riaguzov

Saint-Petersburg $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Cuberto

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard
  • design
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience
  • user interface
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
