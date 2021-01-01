Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Rzeszów, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Rzeszów, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Krystian Bieda

Krystian Bieda

Pro

Rzeszow, Poland $35 (USD) per hour

About Krystian Bieda

UI Designer at Netguru

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Netguru

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

OVCHARKA INDUSTRIES

Pro

The 90's $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • art
  • cartoon illustration
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion animation
  • motiondesign
  • poster design
Mirek Nepelski

Mirek Nepelski

Rzeszow, Poland

About Mirek Nepelski

UI Designer @netguru

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Netguru

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • WSIZ Rzeszow

    Bachelor's degree

    2016

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • web design
Patryk Polak

Patryk Polak

Pro

Rzeszów $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
