Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire

PatswerkPro
The Hague, the Netherlands
About Patswerk
We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- sandwich making
- screen printing
Dennis SnellenbergPro
Rotterdam, The Netherlands • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Marco van der Vlag
Utrecht, The Netherlands • $80 (USD) per hour
About Marco van der Vlag
Keyframes and other things!
Work History
-
Animator @ in60seconds
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
School of Motion
Animation Bootcamp
2015
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- animation
- character animation
- character animator
- motion graphics
- rigging
Jurre HoutkampPro
Amsterdam
About Jurre Houtkamp
Designer at Framer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- framer
- icon design
- video editting