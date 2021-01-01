Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Patswerk

The Hague, the Netherlands

About Patswerk

We are an illustration & animation studio from the Hague, the Netherlands. We like to work closely together with brands, as long as we can use pretty colors.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • sandwich making
  • screen printing
Dennis Snellenberg

Rotterdam, The Netherlands $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Marco van der Vlag

Utrecht, The Netherlands $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Marco van der Vlag

Keyframes and other things!

Work History

  • Animator @ in60seconds

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • School of Motion

    Animation Bootcamp

    2015

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • character animation
  • character animator
  • motion graphics
  • rigging
Jurre Houtkamp

Amsterdam

About Jurre Houtkamp

Designer at Framer

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • framer
  • icon design
  • video editting
