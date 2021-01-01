Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Rome, Italy for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Beatrice CastaldoPro
Rome, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Beatrice Castaldo
Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Sapienza University of Rome
Three-year's deegree
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- css
- design lead
- html5
- illustration
- lead
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Filippo Marchetti
Rome, Italy • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- motion graphics
- vector based drawing
- videography
RhoxPro
Rome, Italy
About Rhox
Music-Powered Graphic Design & Illustration
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- pattern design
- print design
Gaia ZuccaroPro
Rome
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design