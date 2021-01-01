Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Providence, RI for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Providence, RI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kirk! WallacePro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Independent Illustrator @ BoneHaüs
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Fitchburg State University
BA Computer Science
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- brand illustration
- branding illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- icon
- illustration
- illustration system
- mascot
- vector
- vector graphics
- visual identity
- whimsical
Ivan Manolov
Providence, RI • $250 (USD) per hour
About Ivan Manolov
I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.
Work History
-
Designer @ Mojotech
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Technical University Varna
Bachlors Degree
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- typography
- ux
Ashley Diamond Armstrong
Providence, RI • $50 (USD) per hour
About Ashley Diamond Armstrong
Blurring the lines between work and play.
Work History
-
Designer @ Fair Folk
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Stonehill College
Bachelor of Arts
2015
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- uidesign
- web design
Cole TownsendPro
Boston, MA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Cole Townsend
Design @robinpowered. Focused on providing thoughtful cross-platform solutions.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Robin Powered
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- css
- design
- framerjs
- html
- reactjs
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design