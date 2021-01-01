Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Providence, RI for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Providence, RI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kirk! Wallace

Kirk! Wallace

Boston, MA $125 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Independent Illustrator @ BoneHaüs

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Fitchburg State University

    BA Computer Science

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • brand illustration
  • branding illustration
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration system
  • mascot
  • vector
  • vector graphics
  • visual identity
  • whimsical
Ivan Manolov

Ivan Manolov

Providence, RI $250 (USD) per hour

About Ivan Manolov

I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.

Work History

  • Designer @ Mojotech

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Technical University Varna

    Bachlors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • typography
  • ux
Ashley Diamond Armstrong

Ashley Diamond Armstrong

Providence, RI $50 (USD) per hour

About Ashley Diamond Armstrong

Blurring the lines between work and play.

Work History

  • Designer @ Fair Folk

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Stonehill College

    Bachelor of Arts

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • web design
Cole Townsend

Cole Townsend

Boston, MA $100 (USD) per hour

About Cole Townsend

Design @robinpowered. Focused on providing thoughtful cross-platform solutions.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Robin Powered

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • css
  • design
  • framerjs
  • html
  • reactjs
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
