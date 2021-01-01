Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Pristina

Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Pristina

Viewing 11 out of 100 freelance motion graphics designers in Pristina available for hire

  • Genc Beqiri

    Genc Beqiri

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Vorso / Blog read minimal blog app logo illustration design web imagery concept ui ux typography
    Quia / Blog Web art icon animation branding history figma imagery blogging app website blog flat grid minimal web concept ui ux typography
    Space to think design vector branding logo think flat minimal grid typography figma concept
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mirjeta Mustafa

    Mirjeta Mustafa

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Nest Estate Logo Motion home graphic design design brand and identity real estate branding realestatelogo realestate brand identity logotype logodesign logo motion brand logo
    KOMPAS Interior & Design - Logo Design branding branding design architecture home graphic design business card brand identity brand design logotype logo design logo
    KOMPAS Interior & Design Logo Motion logo mark logo inspiration graphic design graphic logomotion logodesign logo brand indentity brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gent Bekteshi

    Gent Bekteshi

    Prishtina, Kosovo

    Cosmetics & Beauty Mobile App ui ux ui deisgn app design cosmetic ecommerce makeup app design skin care product ui design beauty shopping app ios mobile app cosmetics concept
    Wallet Design App - Online Finance amount clean ux adobe xd finance app money app online payment income expenses fintech transfer payment ios interface card ui finance online wallet app
    Landing Page JAPANtrip Interaction ux ui ux design animation creative tokyo landingpage ui design webdesign uidesign adobexd scroll web uianimation japan travel interaction design ui website
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Florent Ademaj

    Florent Ademaj

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Silhouette Website Template illustration design vector logo colors uiux animation phone branding web personal webflow dark ux ui template landing website
    Void - Social Media Post black dark theme darktheme dark cybersecurity cyber instagram post instagram post social media post abstract vector logo colors uiux ui illustration app design branding
    UB ONE Landing Page showcase projects quote healthy green world color landingpage landing webiste web colors logo ux uiux ui illustration app design branding
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • pikenesy

    pikenesy

    Pristina, Kosovo

    landscape travelling travel landscape nature webdesign website website design ui ux uiux modern design clean ux ui
    lunchbreak illustration website design ui ux design webdesign uiux modern clean ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Redon Kantarxhiu

    Redon Kantarxhiu

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Biznesi im communication branding concept design logo
    Legends never die! concept illustration logo albania warrior legend
    Online Vignette tax road vignette design concept communication branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Edona Asllani

    Edona Asllani

    Ferizaj, Kosovo

    Portrait pink autoportrait girl face portrait art portrait girl illustration girl character figurative figure vector photoshop illustration design creativity creative design
    Besties flat food illustration food and drink friends of type friendship milk cookie vector art illiustration figurative icon figure vector branding photoshop illustration design creativity creative design
    Abstract figures abstract design abstract art abstract aesthetic tones aesthetic figure drawing animation girl illustration icon figurative figure vector illustration design creativity creative design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Armend Meha

    Armend Meha

    Ferizaj, Kosovo

    Awe-Agency logo logodesign branding brand vector modern minimal logo design logo
    Volkswagen Kosovo minimal modern website graphicdesign webdesign web ui design design ux uiux ui
    S logomark app icon vector typography minimal modern branding logo design logomark logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Endrit Veseli

    Endrit Veseli

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Trenode - Agency website vector typography dribbble shot ux agency landing page agency website agency branding ui uiux webdesign website
    Nune - Homepage design user interface user experience website design dribbble shot concept uiux webdesign website web typogaphy interior design interior ux ui design
    Dreeno - Portofolio website typography vector illustration design ux design portofolio animation concept webdesign web design web website ui design uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kris Doda

    Kris Doda

    Pristina, Kosovo

    Home Project - Identity Design brand identity simple blue letter symbol logo design branding minimal clean projects home p hp architecture logo studio architecture
    Typography Experiment Series - Typery typographic quotes words sanserif serif typery characters poster series daily experiment colors shape symbol numbers letters font typeface typography type
    Toggle Switch - UI ios circle concept clean web minimal interface mobile app animation after effects abstract switch off on toggle ux design uidesign ui ux
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Ditbardh Uka

    Ditbardh Uka

    Prishtinë

    Mushrooms Producer and Distributor website yams fruits farm web ux ui design home mushrooms
    Kentucky Fried Chicken - Website design web design jobs menu delivery order burger chicken food kfc website web design
    Pivothead Web design header features product glasses ux ui design web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

