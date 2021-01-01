Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Porto Alegre

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 120 freelance motion graphics designers in Porto Alegre available for hire

  • Guilherme Kerber

    Guilherme Kerber

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Twire - esports insights csgo competitive tournaments statistics pubg interface gaming game esports website webdesign ui
    Header exploration for Maxable build builders city houses website designer header architecture website light architecture interior design house
    Gamecenter App - Gamercraft gaming game dark esports ui webdesign tournament tournaments gamecenter league of legends csgo dota esport games
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • André Luiz Gollo

    André Luiz Gollo

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Storyboard for Animation creativity illustrator after effect storyboard minimal design animation
    Function in Art after effects animation after effects youtube creativity speech ghost loop gif motion graphics minimal icon design animation
    Logo animation youtube creativity aftereffects motion graphics text animation text minimal logodesign logo animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • kevin jover

    kevin jover

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Liquid Heart animate motiongraphics motionlovers celanimation design animation motion design aftereffects
    Basketball Player design motiongraphics animation motion design aftereffects
    Guitarist Bird character animation motiongraphics design animation motion design aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Nicole Rauen

    Nicole Rauen

    Porto Alegre - Brazil

    Letter Z - 36 days of type logo design 36daysoftype lettering artist colorful typography illustration lettering
    Letter Y - 36 days of type bevel lettery alphabet graphic design letter type colorful 36daysoftype design logo illustration lettering artist typography lettering
    Letter X - 36 days of type type branding playful fun bevel beveling procreate gradient illustration lettering typography 36daysoftype lettering artist colorful logo graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Daniela Reis

    Daniela Reis

    Porto Alegre

    Tentacles procreate design illustration ocean sea tentacles
    All Blue - Wave motion design oceanic whirlwind tornado motion waves blue all blue watercolor wallpaper tsunami sea surf oceans art design illustration procreate ocean wave
    Leaves & Feathers dark purple vector branding illustration design patners pattern feathers leaves adobe illustrator illustrator
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Felipe Gil da Silva

    Felipe Gil da Silva

    Porto Alegre Brasil

    09 HealthEat flat poster vector illustration design
    08 SomeTubes flat poster vector illustration design
    07 WrongGlass flat poster vector illustration design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gilian Gomes

    Gilian Gomes

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Icons_Branding Illustration icon vector design branding illustration
    Branding Illustration behance web app icon vector handmade design branding illustration
    Piwi_ Brand Illustrations flat minimal icon web branding app design vector ui illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexandre Fontes

    Alexandre Fontes

    Porto Alegre / RS

    B #36DaysOfType design alexandre fontes cursive 36 days b b lettering tipografia type letter b 36 days 36 days of type
    A #36DaysOfType design 36days-a letter a a type 36 days 36 days of type
    36 Days Of Type - Letter T noise adobe illustrator vector type design glyph typography type lettering letra t t letter t 36 days of type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Guasca Studio

    Guasca Studio

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Quintal da Carne illustration brandsystem branding logo design lettering
    Bom Finers vintage logo design lettering art typography lettering
    Coffee coffee design lettering art typography lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jean Guerreiro

    Jean Guerreiro

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    De volta pro agora shell gold fibonacci illustration icon vector minimal design flat branding logo
    Mirai - Architectural visualization graphic design architecture archviz vector wordmark minimal design flat branding logo
    Daniela Roehe - Nutricionista symbol nutritionist nutrition diamond vector minimal flat dia graphic design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Tadeu

    Tadeu

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Cover Art cover design photoshop logo illustration cover art
    Car Aesthetics - Home Concept car design web ui webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.