Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Pittsburgh, PA for Hire

Colin Miller

Colin Miller

Pro

Pittsburgh, PA $80 (USD) per hour

About Colin Miller

From the Muddy Banks of the Allegheny.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Zihad Islam

Zihad Islam

planet Mars $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Full time Freelancer @ Dribbble

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe ai
  • adobe xd
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • photoshope
  • redesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Saidur Rahman

Saidur Rahman

Planet Mars $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ Amber IT

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bachelor Degree

    BSC In Computer Science & Engineering

    2012

Skills

  • corporate brand identity
  • dashboard design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interactiondesign
  • interface designer
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • ux researcher
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Tosha Vitorin

Tosha Vitorin

Mars

About Tosha Vitorin

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • pen
