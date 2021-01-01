Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

San Soeng

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $35 (USD) per hour

About San Soeng

Hi, I’m Soeng, a UX | UI Designer based in Phnom Penh.
Dedicated an architecting impactful products.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Coolbeans Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • logo
  • mobile design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rin

Preyveng $50 (USD) per hour

About Rin

Hello my name is ChorkNiarin I am a freelance Graphic Designer.

Work History

  • Ademy IT STEP Cambodia @ www.HeroPow.kh.com

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • IT Step

    ChreyVeal

    2019

Solida

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $10 (USD) per hour

About Solida

UX/UI Designer and Logo Designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • uxdesign
Peadro Collins

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $40 (USD) per hour

About Peadro Collins

Design & Illustration, Art Production
Digital artist working remotely from Cambodia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • compositing
  • css
  • digital art
  • graphic and web design
  • html5
  • html5 animation
  • illustration
  • photo retouching
  • prepress
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
