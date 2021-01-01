Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Philadelphia, PA for Hire
James OlsteinPro
Philadelphia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Owner @ James Olstein illustration
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand art
- cover illustration
- design
- editorial design
- environmental
- illustration
- magazine
- spot illustration
Mike SmithPro
Philadelphia • $125 (USD) per hour
About Mike Smith
Designer at Smith & Diction
Work History
-
Art Director @ Smith & Diction
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Greg ChristmanPro
Philadelphia • $150 (USD) per hour
About Greg Christman
I draw pictures all day and somehow I get paid for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- restaurant branding
- spot illustration
Noah CampPro
Philadelphia
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- 3d type
- 3d typography
- advertising illustration
- art direction
- calligraphy
- character design
- editorial
- editorial design
- graphic design
- hand lettering
- illustration
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- typography