Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Paris, France for hire

Guillaume Kurkdjian

Paris, France

About Guillaume Kurkdjian

Freelance 2D-3D Illustrator/Animator

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d
  • animation
  • illustration
Christophe Zidler

Paris $70 (USD) per hour

About Christophe Zidler

Freelance Motion / 3D / 2D / Illustration / Ui prototype

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • cgi
  • gif
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • motion ui
  • motiondesign
  • octane render
  • ui animation
Mathieu L.B

Paris, France $65 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • art direction
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Barthelemy Chalvet

Paris

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
