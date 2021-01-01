Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Palestine, TX for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Palestine, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
basel salem

basel salem

Palestine

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • freelancer
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Message
Ghassan Hani

Ghassan Hani

Palestine $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ghassan Hani

Mobile and Web UI | Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ ECSO sa

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • islamic university

    Bachelor's

    2018

Skills

  • graphic design
  • social media designs
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Majd Shamala ©️

Majd Shamala ©️

Palestine $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • css
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Hamza Abueyada

Hamza Abueyada

Palestine

Message

About Hamza Abueyada

UX/UI Designer

Work History

  • Teacher Assistant @ Gaza University

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University College of Applied Sciences

    Diploma of Multimedia Technology

    2015

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • persona creation
  • prototype
  • site maps
  • sketching
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message